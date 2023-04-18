Street View After Dark: What People Are Wearing On A Night Out In Darwin, Northern Territory

Welcome to Street View, a fortnightly series where we document everyday people's style for outfit inspo purposes.
For the third instalment of Street View After Dark, we hit up Darwin CBD, a bustling hub in the Northern Territory. Darwin locals know how to have fun, and don't let a little steaming hot weather or an impending storm stop them from having a good night out.
So, before the rain set in (and, oh boy, did it set in) photographer Kate Dinning scoped out Austin Lane to find the best street style on a Friday night in Darwin. The area is a quirky spot, with artfully graffitied walls and boutique bars that spill out onto the street — not to mention a hidden gin distillery.
When we last visited the Top End to snap the street style at the markets in Parap and Nightcliff, we found Akubra hats, large tote bags and bold prints — but it's a somewhat different story once the sun goes down. The bold prints remain, but after dark, Darwin's CBD is heaving with platform sandals and casual crossbody bags, often paired with a humidity-proof slicked-back bun.
Ahead, peep all the best nighttime street style looks from Darwin, Northern Territory.