Wedding Guest Outfits
Shopping
Black-Tie Dresses For Every Budget
by
Emily Ruane
Fashion
H&M Just Restocked Its Kate Middleton Wedding Dress Dupe —& 19 More Bridal...
Eliza Huber
May 2, 2019
Shopping
When It Comes To Dressing Up, Two Pieces Are Better Than One
Emily Ruane
Apr 30, 2019
Fashion
This & Other Stories Launch Just Made Wedding Season So. Much. Better.
Eliza Huber
Apr 11, 2019
Shopping
Where To Buy Affordable Bridesmaids Dresses When Matchy-Matchy Is...
There comes a time in every woman’s life when she has to plunk down some hard-earned cash on a dress that she just isn't feeling. We’ve all been
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
Meet the Black Gown: Your Formal Secret Weapon
We're all familiar with the Little Black Dress. Supposedly invented by Chanel, this uber-staple has been rounding out women's closets for nearly a
by
Emily Ruane
Shopping
20 Wedding Guest Dresses You Can Wear Again & Again
We never thought we'd be relieved to not be asked to join a wedding party. But once we've been and there done that, not having to shell out major cash for
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
29 Wedding Guest Outfit Options Meant To Stand Out, Not Upstage
Flowing champagne, a raucous group dance to the Cha Cha Slide, and a chance to get gussied up all in the name of celebrating a couple you love are some of
by
Rebekkah Easley
Shopping
21 Comfortable Heels You Can Actually Dance In
Get ready to put on your dancing shoes. If you're in the market for a pair of heels that you can actually bust a move in, we've got some ideas. First up:
by
Austen Tosone
Fashion
24 Fancy Handbags To Complete Your Wedding Guest Look
Selecting the right handbag for a dressy event is, in many cases, an art form. Formal dress codes, like weddings or black tie occasions, require a unique
by
Ray Lowe
Shopping
18 Fancy Suits To Wear For Festive Nights And Weekends
The holidays are over but that doesn't mean your social calendar will disappear completely. Weddings, fundraisers, and other fancy events are bound to
by
Austen Tosone
Shopping
16 Dresses Ready To Be Worn To A Fall Wedding
While the traditional wedding season has already passed, we're betting you haven't seen your last save the date mailer just yet. In an era where quick
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Did Cara Delevingne Break Royal Wedding Protocol?
While Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton quietly snuck into St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle as to not take away from Princess Eugenie's nuptials to
by
Channing Hargrove
Celebrity Style
How To Wear Neon To A Wedding, According To Kim Kardashian West
Neon is back! At least it is for Kim Kardashian West. While in Miami for the week, Kardashian let herself be inspired by her surroundings by brightening
by
Sarah Midkiff
Celebrity Style
There's A Reason The
Game Of Thrones
Cast Wore Thos...
Rose Leslie and Kit Harington are finally married, and the Game of Thrones co-stars couldn't look any happier. Many of their castmates were in attendance
by
Alexis Reliford
Fashion
4 Ways To Dress For Wedding Season, According To Instagram
Wedding season is now in full swing, which means weeping at your best friend's first dance and posing with questionable props in makeshift photo booths.
by
Georgia Murray
Weddings
13 Times Celebrities Crashed The Weddings Of Normals
No matter how big or small your wedding is, one thing you’ll want to keep an eye out for is wedding crashers. Yes, they are real, and no, they aren’t
by
Jen Glantz
Fashion
3 Wedding Guest Looks For When You Don't Know What To Wear
Wedding season is something we look forward to and fear all at once. While it's ultimately a chance to witness a beautiful ceremony, or you know, make
by
Us
Fashion
What To Wear To A Winter Wedding
Wedding season may be spring through summer, but you'll often find the best venues and caterers are more available during the colder months. So while your
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Cardi B Wants Her Wedding Guests To Wear This Color
Last month, Cardi B’s boyfriend Offset, rapper and one-third of Migos, proposed to her onstage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia, PA.
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
15 Chic Bridal Parties We Double-Tapped On Instagram
We know weddings are getting less traditional by the year, and that's just limited to switching up the standard rules, like the bride having to wear white
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Wedding-Guest Attire, Decoded
This story was originally published in 2015. In theory, wedding invites should be pretty straightforward: We’re getting hitched; ceremony takes place
by
Jinnie Lee
Pop Culture
Hailey Baldwin Was A Goth Maid Of Honor At Her Sister's Wedding
Ugh, bridesmaid gowns, amirite? Unless you happen to be a bridesmaid for Alaia Baldwin. Stephen Baldwin's eldest daughter let her bridal party, including
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Fashion
What To Actually Wear To All Those Outdoor Weddings
Weddings are difficult enough to get dressed for, so when a wedding is outdoors, well, it makes things even more complicated. First, you need shoes that
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Weddings
No Really, You Don't Have To Invite My Kid To Your Wedding
Welcome to Mothership: Parenting stories you actually want to read, whether you're thinking about kids or not, from egg-freezing to taking home baby and
by
Laura Norkin
Weddings
There's A Sweet Story Behind This Couple's Very Unconventional We...
Convention may have it that the groom doesn't see the bride's getup until she walks down the aisle. (Or sometime very close to the actual exchanging of I
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Celebrity Style
How To Make Your Summer Crop Top Holiday-Party-Ready, Like Whitne...
Without fail, a seasonal debate surfaces surrounding crop tops each time summer winds down. Do we buy one last midriff-baring tee, even though autumn (and
by
Erica Witte
Shopping
What To Wear To Every Wedding
Romance is running rampant this spring, or so your Google Calendar tells you. Your weekend plans are steadily picking back up — and official wedding
by
Ellen Hoffman
Weddings
11 Real Thoughts All Guests Have During A Wedding Ceremony
From hiding yawns to fighting back tears, wedding ceremonies can be an emotional roller coaster for guests. And, we admit it — we totally get
by
Lover.ly
Living
6 Faux Pas Wedding Guests Make — Without Even Realizing It
There are many dos and don'ts of being a model wedding guest. Some of them you're probably familiar with — don't wear white! — but others are far more
by
Justine Goodman
Weddings
I Watched My Ex Marry Another Woman
Last month, I flew from New Jersey to San Francisco to attend the wedding of my ex-boyfriend, Jack*. I wasn’t someone’s plus one; I was a proper
by
Julissa Catalan
