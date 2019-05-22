Your Go-To Outfit Guide For Casual Weddings This Summer

The invitations are sent, flowers are ordered, and bridesmaids dresses are picked — wedding season has officially arrived. And while we love a good bachelorette party and the occasional champagne toast, there is one part of RSVPing that’s not quite so fun. When every weekend calls for a new dress, matching shoes, and yet another mini bag, things can get a little stressful. Add to all that a black tie dress code and it’s easy to get in over your head.
Thankfully, some bride-groom duos are ditching strict dress codes. More and more, we’re seeing couples toss out black tie traditions and opt for more casual weddings. But while electing out of fancy dresses and tails helps us avoid high price tags, there's still the question of what casual really means in wedding terms. So to help prepare you for a summer of low-key ceremonies, we've rounded up 9 wedding guest looks that fit a casual dress code to a T.
Ahead, check out our no-points-missed shopping guide to casual wedding season.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.