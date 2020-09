This spring and summer, as the pandemic took hold of the country, people were forced to press pause on many aspects of their everyday lives. College classes were canceled , restaurants closed (some permanently), and vacations were postponed. For the thousands of people who planned to get married in 2020 , stress from the pandemic was heightened even further. As concerns over large gatherings grew by the day, many couples had to rethink their nuptials. With how quickly event spaces book up, some had already waited a year or even two to get married when COVID hit. Now, having rescheduled their dates to next year, they would be waiting even longer. The uncertainty of it all, though, led some couples to ditch their original plans to say “I do” in front of 200 of their closest friends and family, and instead, opt for something smaller and safer, but all the more special: a “micro-wedding.”