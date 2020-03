Your Questions About Colleges Closing Due To Coronavirus, Answered

So far, no school has announced that they are cancelling spring semester entirely. Many, if they are adjusting their semester plans at all, are closing campuses – some entirely while some only in part – and switching to remote learning. Seattle University , in the midst of one of the largest outbreaks in the U.S. so far, announced that while the majority of classes will be transferred to online platforms, its School of Law is suspending classes until further notice. As no one connected to the university has reported symptoms, its campus will remain open with regular updates as to whether that will change in the near future.