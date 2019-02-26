Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Shopbop
Fashion
19 Sale Items To Buy Now On Shopbop
by
Eliza Huber
More from Shopbop
Fashion
Stop What You're Doing & Shop Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale
Eliza Huber
Feb 26, 2019
Fashion
Don't Miss Out On This Year's Last Big Sale Day
Eliza Huber
Dec 21, 2018
Fashion
Stop What You're Doing — There's A Surprise 3 Day Sale On Shopbop &...
Eliza Huber
Oct 30, 2018
Fashion
20 Things To Buy From Shopbop’s 4 Days Only Sale
With summer out of the way, we're tumbling headfirst into the chill of autumn. Luckily, Shopbop is swooping in with a fall kick-off sale right as we're in
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Meghan Markle Wore A Blue Coat, So
We
Want To Wear A Blu...
Meghan Markle likes what she likes. When The Duchess of Sussex isn't wearing bespoke Givenchy or singlehandedly bringing the bateau neckline, she's loyal
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
30 Summer Shoes You Can Buy At Shopbop Up to 70% Off
If you're anything like us, the last few days have been spent frantically planning how you'll blow your hard-earned money on the many Fourth of July sales
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
A Custom, Size-Free Brand Wants To Fully Revamp How You Shop For ...
Buying swimsuits might not be your favorite sort of retail therapy; for many women, it's the most-dreaded shopping experience around. X Swimwear has set
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Shopping
30 Sweet Designer Finds From The Shopbop Sale
We can't help but fall back on mass online retailers when we're in the market for a new...something. They give us the whole fashion world, right at our
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
What To Buy At Shopbop For $100 Or Less
Scrolling through Shopbop's seemingly infinite offerings can feel a little overwhelming. (Their clothing section boasts a mere 17,057 items for your
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
30 On-Sale Goods To Scoop Up From Shopbop
On any given day, our browsers are open to Shopbop because of its on-point selection. The retailer carries the most sought-after items from top brands
by
Rachel Besser
Shopping
Stock Up! Shopbop Has 4,000+ Items On Sale
There are few fashion retailers with as diverse a selection as Shopbop. The online destination carries clothes and accessories from brands like Free
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
This Is The Best Sale Of The Season — Do
Not
Miss It
Everywhere you look this season, you spot a red line. To the right? Discounted merchandise. To the left? Another mega-blowout. But, nothing compares to
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
You'll Want To Wear This New Jewelry Collab Every Day
Fact: The best things really DO come in tiny boxes. Nobody knows this better than best buds and collaborative partners Ariel Gordon and Elle Strauss. The
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
3 Redline Summer Sales You'd Be Crazy To Miss
Those metallic sandals you've been dreaming of since April are finally on sale, and we're not talking just a couple bucks off. Barneys, Shopbop, and ASOS
by
Claire Schultz
Shopping
How To Celebrate The World Cup, Olsen Twins Style
The Olsens — they're CFDA winners, they taught us why it's okay to wear socks with sandals, and they're arguably the most savvy style daredevils around.
by
Bobby Schuessler
Celebrity Style
How Anna Wintour, Shopbop, & A Single Pill Can Save A Generation ...
It's been approximately 30 years since the fashion world first felt the immense blow of the AIDS epidemic — friends, coworkers, and leaders passed
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Our Favorite Sale Of The Season Ends Tomorrow Night!
Your classic, black pants, basic pumps, and simple totes have carried you through interviews, important meetings, and beyond. In fact, they’re probably
by
Bobby Schuessler
Shopping
Score Major Swag At Shopbop’s Last-Chance Sale, & More!
Last Chance Hurry before Shopbop’s mega blowout comes to a close. Score up to 70% off on brands like Preen, rag & bone, and more! (Shopbop) Inked
by
Bobby Schuessler
Designer Collaborations
SoulCycle Is About To Take Over Your Closet, Skulls Included
Come Thursday, SoulCycle is taking over a whole new aspect of your life beyond just a 45-minute sweating session. The fitness craze with a cult-like
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
Act Fast: Shopbop’s
Massive
Designer Sale, & More!
Mega Savings Today’s the last day to score up to 75% off on the dreamiest designer goodies at Shopbop. We’re talking rag & bone, Alexander Wang, and
by
Bobby Schuessler
College
Shopbop's Elle Strauss Dishes On Her 10 College Staples
School is well underway, and if you're feeling underprepared for the new semester (you knew you should have brushed up on your Lacan this summer!), you're
by
Connie Wang
Nails
Shopbop Unveils Summer's Niftiest Nail Wraps
What's better than fast, insta-drying, easy-to apply nail wraps? Why, a coordinated nail wrap gift set, of course. In celebration of the coolest prints
by
Tara Rasmus
Shopping
Sick Of Sparkle? Try These Totally Unexpected Night-Out Stunners ...
We're smack in the middle of the holiday-party season, and at this point, we could get ready for a glitzy night out in our sleep. Take one black, satin,
by
Leeann Duggan
New York
Perfect Timing: A Shopbop Alum Brings Us A Brand New Coat Collection
It's cold out there, you guys. And, if you're anything like us, your winter wardrobe is not up to snuff. Luckily, just in the knick of time, we have a
by
Seija Rankin
Fashion
Win $5,000 For A Chic Splurge At Shopbop!
As much as we love a fun new trend, there's nothing like a classic to keep us coming back. That's why we've always counted on Shopbop – the Little Black
by
Lexi Nisita
Fashion
Pinterest Account Of The Day: ShopBop
We'll be the first to admit that sometimes (okay, oftentimes) our lunch breaks involve a little online shopping, and it's no secret ShopBop is a staff
by
Dree Harper
Politics
Jewelry Obsession: These Killer Pieces Will Glam Up Any LBD
It’s been a big week for South Florida designers. First, we spotted Shumaq in Urban Outfitters. And now, we hear Charles Albert’s new collection
by
Nikki Novo
Hair
This Shopbop Lookbook Gave Us Major Hair Envy (The Bags Are Nice,...
Usually, we're too busy drooling over the fabulous clothes and accessories in Shopbop's lookbooks to notice much else, but their latest entry has our eyes
by
Megan McIntyre
Fashion
Win Big! Refinery29 & Shopbop Are Giving Away A $5,000 Spree
Let's face it. Besides the few-and-far-between days to actually stroll around your favorite shopping locales, we do the majority of our spending via the
by
Gina Marinelli
Fashion
Most Valuable Import: We've Got The Exclusive On The Hot New Line...
Raoul who? If you haven't heard about the brand, it's because it has only recently landed on our Big Apple shores. But though it's a newbie on our retail
by
Katrina Dy
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted