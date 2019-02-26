Stop What You're Doing & Shop Shopbop's Buy More, Save More Sale

Now that Fashion Month is in its final stretch, we've found so much to love from the runways and streets of New York, London, Milan and Paris (plus rising stars in Stockholm and Copenhagen). With the arrival of some much-needed #inspo and so many emerging trends, naturally, comes the urge to shop — a lot. But between way too many birthday gifts to buy (typical Pisces season) and going a teensy bit overboard with President's Day Weekend deals (guilty!), we're pretty strapped for cash. Thankfully, Shopbop's annual Buy More, Save More sale event is here to save the day.
Right now, by using the code GOBIG2019 at checkout, we can get our greedy little hands on all the strappy sandals, fleece teddies and expertly-fitted jeans we could ever want — for less. Here's how it works: you can qualify for 15% off if you spend $200 or more, 20% off if you spend $500 or more, and 25% off if you spend $800 or more. And no, you're not getting Punk'd. Feeling overwhelmed by the sheer amount of options on sale at Shopbop? To help cut through the clutter, we've rounded up the best 15 picks. You're welcome.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.