Story from Beauty

The Raddest Tattoos To Celebrate Pisces Season

Samantha Sasso
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photographed by Beth Sacca.
If you’ve ever bought a one-way ticket to Thailand with nothing but a backpack (filled with books, not clothes), or regularly seek out every open mic/sketch-comedy show in your neighborhood, then you’re probably a Pisces. You’re imaginative, intuitive, and as passionate as you are an old soul with a can't-be-tamed attitude — and finally, it’s your season.
February 18 to March 20 is all about celebrating being a Pisces, and what better way to pay homage to the sign that largely defines your emotions and everyday behaviors than getting a tattoo? We know that art and creativity are very important to you — more so than any other sign — but just in case you needed extra inspiration or design ideas, we've rounded up the best Pisces tattoos we could find. Our favorites, ahead.
Related Stories
These Queen Tribute Tattoos Will Rock You
The Coolest Couple Tattoos On Instagram Right Now
The Non-Cheesy Heart Tattoos We Love

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series