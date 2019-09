We begin the week with our communication planet, Mercury, shifting into Pisces. As a result, we’ll be collectively vibing on a higher level , because Pisces is a sign of dreams and inspiration. The moon waxes in Aries on Sunday night before moving into Taurus at 8:28 PM EST, gearing us up for another exciting week. She'll stay in Taurus until Tuesday evening at 5:24 PM EST when she enters her first quarter. Plan on getting a good night’s rest as the moon will then be void of course from 5:26 PM EST until 4:31 AM EST on Wednesday. This is a time for recharging your emotional and physical batteries