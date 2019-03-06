Skip navigation!
Is My 'Self-Care' Really Self-Sabotage?
by
Fiona Ward
BRB: We're Taking A Minute
Wellness
I Tried Every Self-Care Tip On The Internet – Here's What I Learned
by
Sarah Raphael
Beauty
Lachlan Watson On Their Top-Surgery Scars, Visibility, & Self-Care
by
Samantha Sasso
Spirit
What Tarot Can Tell You About Your Love Life
by
Erika W. Smith
Self-Care Help
Best of Netflix
The Irony Of Watching 'Self-Improvement' TV When I'm Home In My Pyjamas
Emily Baker
6 Mar 2019
Self Care
The Best ASMR Videos To Calm You Down
Anxious about the week ahead? Stick these ASMR videos on at work and sit back and relax.
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
I Tried Touch Therapy & It Freaked Me Out
Avni Trivedi is explaining her methods – a combination of 'touch therapy', osteopathy and zero balancing – to me, but I'm a little distr
by
Katy Harrington
Clean Slate
Why Art Therapy, Colouring Books & Creating Stuff Reduces Stress
Around 2015 or so, adult colouring books arrived on the Amazon bestseller list, and haven’t left since. The response was polarising: Kate Middleton was r
by
Kate Dwyer
Self Care
What Self-Care Looks Like Around The World
We never take lunch breaks, we go to bed late, we avoid human contact... We do not do self-care well. But how is it being enacted successfully in other par
by
Jess Commons
Wellness
5 Easy DIY Bath Concoctions To Up Your Self-Care Game
by
Jess Commons
Beauty
I Tried A Victoria's Secret Model's 14-Step Travel Beauty Routine
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beaut
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Wellness
13 Self-Care Rituals That Actually Work For People
by
Kimberly Truong
Video
Sparkle Daddy Learns To Embody Self-Love Despite All Odds
Sparkle Daddy, aka Aaron Rayburn, grew up hiding his true self. But after a period of storms, heartbreak, and depression, he emerged as Sparkle Daddy. Watc
by
Refinery29
Self Care
Reading The News Gave Me An Anxiety Breakdown
How world news is making your anxiety so much worse. It's time to log off. Now.
by
Jess Commons
Books & Art
Why I’ll Never Stop Reading Self-Help Books
There were two moments in my life when I hit rock bottom, three if you count the time in junior high when I was so viciously bullied I spent lunches in the
by
Sharon J. Yi
Wellness
Ashley Judd, #MeToo Survivor: How I Healed, and How You Can Too
209 days ago, the New York Times published the first piece chronicling the abuse endured by women from Harvey Weinstein. It opened with Ashley Judd sharing
by
Ashley Judd
Self Care
Dani Shapiro On How Writing Saved Her Life — & How It Can Save Yours
It may feel like we’re living in times when the written word is both more weaponised and endangered than ever before. But it’s also during such fraught
by
Christene Barberich
Beauty
Beauty Products That Really Work, Made By Women For Women
by
Daniela Morosini
Self Care
How To Stop Being So Hard On Yourself
Even the most confident person has moments of self-doubt (and if you don't, please teach us your ways). But, as much as it can suck to doubt yourself,
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
8 Things You Can Do If You've Had The Worst Day
by
Kimberly Truong
Wellness
Why This Woman Wants To Change The Way You Think Of Self-Care
Most nights, Alisha Ramos unwinds from her day with a skincare ritual. “I love spending 15 to 20 minutes on a several-step skincare routine — I double
by
Kimberly Truong
Self Care
Self-Care Sunday: How Refinery29 Staff Wind Down
Taking care of your mental health is important, especially on a Sunday. Here's how team R29 winds down after a busy week and gets ready for the next one.
by
Jess Commons
Self Care
Komsecco Is Here To Save Your Gut This Party Season
Obviously nothing involving alcohol is ever going to be healthy, but adding gut-friendly kombucha to the prosecco you're already drinking this Christmas ca
by
Eva Ramirez
Self Care
Could Dance Psychotherapy Have A Positive Influence On Your Wellb...
One writer went to try out dance movement therapy as a form of anxiety treatment, and couldn't believe its effectiveness.
by
Jess Commons
Self Care
Can You Ever Really Cure Anxiety
Plenty of things these days promise to "cure" anxiety. But is that really a possibility?
by
Jess Commons
Self Care
How Therapy Dogs Can Be A Part Of Self-Care
Dogs are just the best aren't they? Not only do they love you unconditionally, they can also help you deal with a whole range of physical and mental condit
by
Tabi Jackson Gee
Self Care
Why I Embrace Selfishness In Motherhood
"This baby is an addition to your life. He is not your whole life."
by
Erin Heger
Self Care
Self-Care Strategies For Always-On Entrepreneurs
by
Phoebe Lovatt
Self Care
How Witchcraft Became A Self-Care Tool
Witchcraft is now seen as a tool for self-care, especially when times are difficult — which, in a way, is what it was meant to be all along.
by
Anna Maltby
Self Care
How Communal Bathing Could Benefit Your Body & Your Mind
Self-care shouldn’t have to be expensive. Let's take a leaf out of Japanese women's books and get on board with communal bathing.
by
Abi Smith
Self Care
You’ve Been Getting Self-Care Wrong This Whole Time
Self-care is all anyone is talking about. But do we really understand what the term means? With mental health problems on the rise, understanding self-care
by
Jess Commons
Self Care
Welcome To Self-Care Week
Seeing as it's kind of a big thing at the moment, we've dedicated an entire week of content to self-care, to help you figure out how best to keep your ment
by
Jess Commons