Under-$10 Valentine's Day Gifts That Don't Suck

If money were no object, we'd all be gifting our better halves with designer goods or surprising them with spontaneous trips to Fiji. But this is the real world, and that kind of love doesn't come cheap. For couples (whether established, in that weird in between space, or just life-long BFFs) celebrating Valentine's Day with whatever type of date you've got planned will likely cost a pretty penny. Even if you're going for a more chill vibe, an affordable gift seems like a better idea than draining your bank account before the second month of the year really gets underway.
To help you keep your budget as in-sync as your relationship, we've rounded up a few stellar gifts for under $10. In case you're dubious, this isn't a list of boxes of chocolates and lower-shelf bottles of wine. The goods ahead are thoughtful, quirky, and unique — just like the one you love.