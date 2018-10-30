With November on the horizon, it's time to clear out your closet and hit the refresh button. Spring cleaning has nothing on the sweet chance to give out wardrobes a hygge makeover. But like putting together the perfect Halloween costume or picking out a gift for your S.O., rarely does a wardrobe overhaul come cheap. The fall essentials you know and love — puffer coats, hiking boots, chunky knits and more — just so happen to come with a hefty price tag. No need to worry just yet though, because Shopbop is here to help.
For three days and three days only, Shopbop is slashing its prices up to 40% off on over 1,000 select styles. Alexander Wang boots, Maryam Nassir Zadeh handbags — basically, if you've been eyeing it longingly over the last few months, there's a good chance it's on sale. Because we know there are consignment pick-ups to schedule and trips to Goodwill's donation center to pack for, we thought we'd help make this season's closet refresh a little bit easier. From everyday jeans to oversized sweaters, take a peak at the best of Shopbop's three-day sale, before it's too late.
