Shopbop's aptly named "Stock Up" sale is begging us to do exactly that. Starting today until Saturday, September 29, the retailer is giving its customers a sweet little discount. With the code "STOCKUP18" you'll save 20% off any order under $500 or 25% off any order over $500. Best of all? The code is applicable site-wide including most full-priced items and sale items. And if you're not quite ready to splurge on a coat , there are a few straggler swimsuits you can get your hands on for dirt cheap.