With summer out of the way, we're tumbling headfirst into the chill of autumn. Luckily, Shopbop is swooping in with a fall kick-off sale right as we're in need of a little closet restructuring. If we have to say goodbye to our smocked dresses, at least we can make the process of re-familiarizing ourselves with long sleeves easier on our wallets.
Shopbop's aptly named "Stock Up" sale is begging us to do exactly that. Starting today until Saturday, September 29, the retailer is giving its customers a sweet little discount. With the code "STOCKUP18" you'll save 20% off any order under $500 or 25% off any order over $500. Best of all? The code is applicable site-wide including most full-priced items and sale items. And if you're not quite ready to splurge on a coat, there are a few straggler swimsuits you can get your hands on for dirt cheap.
With an overwhelming level of products to choose from, we've picked out our top items from every price bracket. So whether you're on a strict budget or rolling off the high of finding a few forgotten AMEX gift cards stashed away from a few Christmases ago, there's at least one fall must-have waiting for you. From under-$100 finds to the high roller $500 and up section, shop the best of Shopbop's four days only sale ahead.
