Don't Miss Out On This Year's Last Big Sale Day

We're smack dab in the middle of the season of giving, and odds are you're probably overwhelmed: Maybe you're still buying last-minute(ish) for others, itching to do something nice for yourself, catching up and celebrating with old friends at fancy dinners out, planning a big vacation for the new year, or all of the above. But, well, you're going to want to prioritize some of that precious time for this: the retail gods have granted us with one last big sale season before 2019, and it's going on right now.
Every big retailer, from Reformation to Net-a-Porter, is slashing its prices as we say goodbye to 2018 with BOGO, site-wide discounts and more. So before you let 2018 end with serious regrets (for not shopping these deals), take a look at our guide for maneuvering through the madness of end-of-year sales.
Kick back, relax and prepare to be amazed at all the deep discount finds you can snag before the ball drops on December 31.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.