For those who view shopping as a legitimate sport, finding a good deal is key. Be it shopping for an upcoming getaway, hunting for the perfect NYE dress, or yes, even holiday gifting, why pay full price if you don't have to? So long as you take a sharpie to that price tag before wrapping the gift, they'll never have to know you got it at a discount.
While Black Friday may be the most ideal time to stock up on discounted gifts, the ship hasn't sailed yet. There's still plenty of great end of season sales happening during the countdown to the holidays. We've dug deep and rounded up 30 of the best red-ticket items to gift this year from cheap stocking stuffers to some majorly luxe designer finds. They may be the one getting the physical present but the gift of getting a good deal is all yours to keep.
