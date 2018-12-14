Sephora's 50% Off Holiday Sale Is Your Reward For Procrastinating

There are plenty of people out there who have already finished holiday shopping and wrapping their gifts (and love to talk about it every time you see them). But joke's on them this year — because, for once, it pays to procrastinate.
For all you last-minute shoppers, Sephora just slashed prices on some of its most tempting holiday releases and year-round staples — and we're not just talking about a few dollars here or there. How about half off an eyeshadow palette stocked with staple shades that every makeup wearer should have? There's also a deal on NARS lip colors, which almost never go on sale, along with a few dope kits from Bite Beauty and GlamGlow.
In other words, the time for procrastination is over. Find some of our favorite deals, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.