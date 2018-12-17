12 Gifts For The Biggest Beauty Fan In Your Life

We all have that one person on our Christmas list that knows Sephora aisles better than they understand their medical plans, that can't shop for groceries without donning the no-makeup makeup look, or that prefers watching beauty tutorials over the latest episode of The Handmaid's Tale. So, when the holiday comes around, it's clear that they should get something beauty-related as a gift. But what do you get the person who keeps track of every Ulta launch and has VIB Rouge status?
First, you want to make sure it's something the beauty fan in your life will actually use. What product does she restock often, like mascara or an application sponge? Second, you'll need to make sure it's not something she already has in her curated collection. Think: brand-new launches and limited-edition holiday sets from buzzy brands.
Still stumped? We've rounded up a few gifts that will make it seem like you know a thing or two about beauty trends — even if you don't know the difference between baking and draping. From K-beauty skin-care sets to influencer-made perfumes, ahead are the best holiday gifts to make a splash with the beauty lovers in your life.
