This Is One End Of Year Sale You Don't Want To Miss

If you thought sale season was over and done with at 12:59pm on Cyber Monday, think again. Instead, less than a month after blowing a majority of our hard-earned savings in the name of Black Friday deals, a whole new set of discounts are here to make us do it all over again. That's right, it's end-of-year sale time, and there's one brand in particular that's making this round of deals especially appealing.
As of Thursday morning, Reformation, our favorite sustainable fashion brand, is marking select items up to 40% off — and you know what that means. Every floral dress, midi wrap skirt and little white crop top is now just 60% of the price it was yesterday.
For all the Reformation buffs out there, you know that this sale only happens once a year. So before you concoct an excuse for sitting this one out, just remember the 365 long days before you'll have another opportunity like this one. Still not convinced? Take a look through our favorite discounted picks from the sale. We're betting you'll change your mind.
