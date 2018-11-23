The wait is finally over - America's favorite unofficial holiday has finally landed. The Friday after Thanksgiving never fails to see thousands of people in their Turkey induced comas lining outside of store fronts at 5 a.m., fingers furiously typing in credit card numbers, and bank accounts slowly depleting as retailers announce their mega mark-ups for the national sale day. Seasoned sale shoppers can expect this year to be no different.
If there's one thing we've learned over the years, it's that Black Friday sales never really wait until Black Friday. Itching to get a good discount before you consume mass amounts of stuffing? Nordstrom, Amazon, and Target are here to help you out with that.
Good things come to those who wait, however. Even if you don't have to wait as long as November 23. Ahead, we're putting together an ever evolving list of the best Black Friday sales (and the best Cyber Monday sales) to study, bookmark, and shop.
So enough chit-chat, we know you just came here to barrel through a list of discounts. Without further ado, our annual A to Z guide to Black Friday's best fashion sales.
