Few manage to jump on the trembling sales season frenzy sale season as well as Nordstrom's. This year, its pre-Black Friday discounts are taking place from today, November 9 through November 18. The brand is taking up to 40% off cozy sweaters, layering pieces, and an array of accessories to top off your upcoming holiday outfits. Shop discounted Stuart Weitzman boots, velvet dresses from Topshop, and all of the puffer coats one could ever need.