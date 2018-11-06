Winter's Got Nothing On These 18 Extra-Long Puffers

Think about it — when the weather gets tough (like car buried under a foot of snow, subways shut down, coffee shop closed kind of tough), what do you turn to most? Stylish dress coats? Faux fur? Teddies? In all likelihood, your winter coat looks more like those big, down puffers that keep you nice and toasty until it's time to climb back in bed at the end of the day. So while knits, jeans and trench coats might be your go-to winter uniform, we're betting there's nothing you wear more than your trusty puffer.
And, thankfully, the days of all down coats looking the same are a thing of the past. Your tried and true winter jacket has transformed into a fashion statement, with bold colors and oversized fits being the norm instead of the exception. Sure, a blizzard-y day or a below-zero night might not be our preferred forecast, but at least there's a cloud-like puffer to keep us warm through it all.
Prepare for the brrr ahead by turning to an XL puffer you can count on. And just to get you started, we've rounded up 16 anything-but-boring options ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.