Winter's Got Nothing On These 18 Extra-Long Puffers

Think about it — when the weather gets tough (like car buried under a foot of snow, subways shut down, coffee shop closed kind of tough), what do you turn to most? Stylish dress coats Teddies ? In all likelihood, your winter coat looks more like those big, down puffers that keep you nice and toasty until it's time to climb back in bed at the end of the day. So while knits , jeans and trench coats might be your go-to winter uniform, we're betting there's nothing you wear more than your trusty puffer.