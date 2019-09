Wrap Yourself Up Like A Fashion Burrito In These 16 Teddy Coats

It's barely October and we're already kind-of over winter. The days are getting shorter, and prying ourselves out of bed in the morning is getting less easy. If only there was a way to take that cozy feeling of home with you when you step out into the real world. Well, as more and more coat styles drop and new outerwear trends start gaining traction, we've found one that might be able to imitate just that. The teddy bear coat — a.k.a. this winter's must-have piece of outerwear — feels just as good as its name implies.