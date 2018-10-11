Wrap Yourself Up Like A Fashion Burrito In These 16 Teddy Coats

It's barely October and we're already kind-of over winter. The days are getting shorter, and prying ourselves out of bed in the morning is getting less easy. If only there was a way to take that cozy feeling of home with you when you step out into the real world. Well, as more and more coat styles drop and new outerwear trends start gaining traction, we've found one that might be able to imitate just that. The teddy bear coat — a.k.a. this winter's must-have piece of outerwear — feels just as good as its name implies.
You might know them as borg coats, faux shearling coats, plush coats, fleece coats — the list goes on. But no matter your pet name of choice, they all equate to one thing: something extra-cozy. Wrap yourself up like a fuzzy fashion burrito in a full-length style or dial down the size without compromising comfort by opting for something a little more cropped. No matter your preference, once you've slipped into one of these, you won't want to take it off. Take a look at the 15 teddy bear coats ahead, and say goodbye to those winter blues for good.
