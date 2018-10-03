We proudly opted out of the controversial animal fur debate a long time ago, opting instead for fall/winter coats of the faux variety. They have all the same winning qualities — glamour, timelessness, comfort — with none of the ick factor associated with real fur.
Back when brands first started catching on to the obvious ethical faux pas associated with fur coats, their fake alternatives were iffy at best. But times have changed. This fall, we're seeing a whole slew of faux fur outerwear options that are almost impossible to differentiate from the real thing. Gone are the days of tussled and far less luxurious imitations of the coats lining your grandmother's closet. From bold hues to shearling alternatives, the 15 faux fur coats ahead are game-changers. They're all style, no guilt, and they all ring in at under-$300.
