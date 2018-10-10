It's Time To Start Thinking About Coats

The days are getting shorter, mornings cooler, and the clocks are set to go back in less than a month. Sigh. Clearly, winter is coming (even if we can't always tell with Mother Nature's recent mood swings). And while we still have a few months until puffer coats and weather-proof boots are an absolute must, there's no better time than now to update our wardrobes with some new outerwear. Yup, we're going there.
Your coat of choice says a lot about how you'll face the upcoming season. Perhaps you’ll brave it in animal print — be it zebra, python, or leopard — spotted on Fashion Month runways from Calvin Klein to Victoria Beckham. Or maybe you'll confront the elements with chic practicality in a vinyl jacket. Or, perhaps you'll keep things classic with a smart trench or heritage check.
Don't waste your last few weeks of sunlight past 5 p.m. and days warm enough to only wear a sweater shopping endlessly for coats when you don't have to. Instead, allow this collection of key coat trends to be the only one you'll need to reference for the season.
