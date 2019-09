One too many mornings we've found ourselves thinking, "Ugh, I really wish I could wear my bed to work." And with winter temperatures hitting record lows, that thought has never felt more frequent. But good news: The future is here and now we can! While puffer coats have been making a return for some time ( thank you, Drake ), this season's version has evolved from a cute, cropped ski jacket to an elongated, full-body silhouette. Essentially, the new puffer on the block is a glorified comforter. It's full-coverage, padded, and practical in all the best ways, and comes in an unparalleled array of shades so you can live out your dreams of looking like a (chic) marshmallow in any color of the rainbow.