One too many mornings we've found ourselves thinking, "Ugh, I really wish I could wear my bed to work." And with winter temperatures hitting record lows, that thought has never felt more frequent. But good news: The future is here and now we can! While puffer coats have been making a return for some time (thank you, Drake), this season's version has evolved from a cute, cropped ski jacket to an elongated, full-body silhouette. Essentially, the new puffer on the block is a glorified comforter. It's full-coverage, padded, and practical in all the best ways, and comes in an unparalleled array of shades so you can live out your dreams of looking like a (chic) marshmallow in any color of the rainbow.
Ahead, we've rounded up 21 long puffer coats that will make you feel like you never left the comfort of your own duvet. Just remember: You're warm if your butt's warm. And these leg-skimming coats will most definitely keep your butt warm.