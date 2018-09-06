This (In)Famous Animal Print Is Back & Wilder Than Ever

The recent influx of leopard print is far from surprising given it's essentially been famous — and many times, infamous — in the fashion world since the 1920s. Over the years, the print has seen more than a few heydays, from '60s-era Edie Sedgwick and Jackie Kennedy in leopard print fur coats and pill-box hats to Debbie Harry's head-to-toe leopard catsuit in the late-'70s. But from one extreme to the next, there's just no getting rid of this controversial pattern.
Seemingly overnight, the best of the animal prints (you know it's true) has returned. With a classier design and endless pieces to choose from, working leopard into your fall wardrobe has never been so easy. But first, let's all agree on one thing: A Cheetah Girls color-coordinated, leopard print sweatsuit + headband combination probably doesn't need to happen anytime soon. At least, not until Halloween rolls around.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.