This (In)Famous Animal Print Is Back & Wilder Than Ever

The recent influx of leopard print is far from surprising given it's essentially been famous — and many times, infamous — in the fashion world since the 1920s. Over the years, the print has seen more than a few heydays, from '60s-era Edie Sedgwick and Jackie Kennedy in leopard print fur coats and pill-box hats to Debbie Harry's head-to-toe leopard catsuit in the late-'70s. But from one extreme to the next, there's just no getting rid of this controversial pattern.