And while his saying "In the future, everybody in the world will be famous for 15 minutes" may be true for some, nowadays, stars seem to be born just as frequently as they're made. But there was once a group of kids who ran in Warhol's circle who didn't need outside validation (see: social media, nepotism) because they had the ultimate arbiter of cool's seal of approval. Their fame may have been local, save for at least one muse , but popularity was an afterthought. Being cool wasn't just their brand (of which they were blissfully unaware of), but a state of mind: They were Warhol's superstars