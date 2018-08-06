During the '60s and early '70s, Warhol's clique appeared in his work — throughout films and photographs — and accompanied his social life, suffusing any candid shots of the crew with downtown glamour, nudity, and killer style. Beyond the aforementioned Edie Sedgwick, there was Baby Jane Holzer, Ultra Violet, Richard Bernstein (who drew his magazine Interview's covers for 15 years), Ingrid Superstar, Candy Darling, Joe Dallesandro, and over a dozen more. It's these vagabond types that added to Warhol's status, serving as loyal muses whom he could use to experiment with his art; they also helped him cultivate the concept of celebrity that we know today. In many ways, they were the original cast of the reality show that is pop culture.