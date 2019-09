But forego the idea of cheesy cheetah prints from a bygone era of bouffant '80s hair and bold red lipstick. Designers are amping up the look with playful silhouettes and branching out with their zoo-friendly picks. Between snake prints, zebra prints, and more, the pool of creatures to camouflage as has never been so eclectic. The best part? There's no fur in sight here, so no actual animals were harmed in the making of your bold look.