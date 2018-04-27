If cats have nine lives then we may just have to consider what feline family fashion trends belong to. Back again for the umpteenth time are animal prints, more notably of the big cat variety: cheetah, leopard, tiger, and other ambiguous spotted prints that fall under the "cat" umbrella. While we saw the return of leopard coats and spots pretty heavily on the AW18 runways, the prior spring collections weren't without their own nods to the wilder side.
But forego the idea of cheesy cheetah prints from a bygone era of bouffant '80s hair and bold red lipstick. Designers are amping up the look with playful silhouettes and branching out with their zoo-friendly picks. Between snake prints, zebra prints, and more, the pool of creatures to camouflage as has never been so eclectic. The best part? There's no fur in sight here, so no actual animals were harmed in the making of your bold look.