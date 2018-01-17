There's something magical about the perfect red lipstick. A flattering hue can glide on and pull your look together, even if you're not wearing a spot of makeup elsewhere.
But finding the right red lipstick is a challenge, because you're not just looking for the right colour. You're also looking for a formula that goes on effortlessly, doesn't bleed and migrate to your chin, cheeks, or teeth, and lasts for hours without drying. And while everyone might be all about the liquid lipsticks these days, bullet lipsticks can — and should — be just as effective (and slightly easier to put on).
Three R29 staffers got together to try five cult bullet lipsticks in classic shades of red. First up, Revlon's Super Lustrous Lipstick in Fire & Ice, a bright poppy that definitely makes a statement. Maybelline's Color Sensational Lip Color in Red Revival is the second contestant, with a darker, shinier finish. To follow up the two drugstore options, we tested out MAC's top-selling lipsticks: the cult classic Ruby Woo and the slightly richer Russian Red. And finally, for a luxe high-end option, we swiped on some Chanel in Pirate.
Watch the video above to see how these five classics actually look on three women with different skin tones. Who knows? You might just find your new signature — and if you have any to suggest, tell us in the comments below.
