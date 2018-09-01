September is fashion's most sacred month – it's when the big fashion issues come out, it's London Fashion Week time, and you've got the best high street and designer collections to shop. With that in mind, and the summer sun dimming, we're eyeing up our first pieces for autumn. From earthy hues to delicate gold jewellery (hoops and necklaces), jewel tones and Chelsea boots, hopefully our September picks will add a bit of spark on an overcast morning.
Click ahead for September's most sought-after pieces, curated by team Refinery29...