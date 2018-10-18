All The Ways You Can Be Pete Davidson & Ariana Grande For Halloween

There's perhaps been no pop culture phenomenon more buzzed about this summer than the whirlwind courtship of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande. The couple has dominated so much of our screens and social media feeds (and now, ears, thanks to the song "Pete Davidson") which makes them perfect Halloween fodder. However, almost as quickly as it started, Pariana has come to an end. Their relationship may be over but pop culture stans will still be happy to have a reminder of those summer memories in the form of some niche but clever costumes.
The couple's relationship thus far can be broken down into a handful of iconic moments, so we've put together costumes for each of them. This way, you and your costume partner can choose which Pariana ensemble most resonates. Is it the highly-memed paparazzi photo of Grande staring at Davidson while licking a lollipop? Their first red carpet debut at the VMAs? Or, was it that time back in 2016 when they first met on Saturday Night Live and Grande allegedly said she was going to marry him?
All that and more is covered ahead!