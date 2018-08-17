Ariana Grande's Pete Davidson-Themed Song Is A Clue To Their Timeline

Ariana Grande's new album Sweetener arrived today, which means her song "Pete Davidson" arrived today — the song she dedicated entirely to her new fiancé. Davidson and Grande got engaged in June, shortly after reports emerged that they were dating. The timing seemed sudden, but, upon close inspection of the evidence, these kids were bananas about each other far earlier than the press realized. On May 31, Grande tweeted, "woah ! look at my mind." Then, in July, Grande completed the though, writing, "I thought u into my life woah ... look at my mind." She later used the same sentence for an Instagram of the two of them. And, lo and behold, this is the opening lyric to "Pete Davidson."
Grande has a habit of tweeting out her lyrics, something she's discussed in length on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. So, this doesn't come as a huge surprise. However, this does mean she either wrote or was writing "Pete Davidson" by late May. This tweet came only 10 days after the first report emerged that Davidson and Grande were dating. This only adds to their confusing timeline, which begins somewhere in 2016 (when Grande first hosted Saturday Night Live) and ends... well, never! Refinery29 has speculated that Grande and Davidson started dating far earlier than we realized — likely sometime in April, actually. According to Us Weekly, Davidson contacted a jeweler regarding an engagement ring in late May. By June, they were telling people they were engaged. Somewhere between these two dates (and before the July tweet), Grande wrote and recorded "Pete Davidson."
Why watch Westworld when you can just puzzle out a fun Hollywood relationship?
