Fact: Rain Boots Have Never Looked This Good

Rain, rain, go away, come again another day. Or so the nursery rhyme goes... But just because we're all grown up doesn't make us hate crappy weather any less than when we were kids. Alas, while our younger selves could cozy up until the storm blew over, sipping homemade hot chocolate and watching reruns of Full House, as full-fledged adults, that's not really an option. Instead, when the alarm blares at 7 a.m., rain or shine, late-night Insecure binge or not, all you can do is get up and go.
So, when your daily weather-check predicts a day of scattered thunderstorms, what choice do you have but to gear up in all things waterproof? Thankfully, your options for rain boots have expanded significantly since the days of yellow or navy blue knee-highs from your local L.L. Bean. Before the next rainy day takes you by surprise, grab yourself one of the 15 rain boots ahead. Trust us when we say these styles are cute enough to wash away (at least some) of the blues that come with torrential downpour. Or, they'll keep you dry long enough to make it home and plop back down in front of the TV.
There is a lot of product out there — some would say too much. At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but if you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.