Who Knew Raincoats Could Be This Cool?

People either love the rain or really hate it — nothing in-between. Unfortunately, no matter what side you're on, there's no avoiding a downpour once you're already soaked. And since the forecast's predicting more than a slight chance of thunderstorms, there's no time like the present to get prepared for a rainy day. Though raincoats are historically a bit blasé, lately we've been seeing more and more brands try to make them more exciting. And surprisingly, it's working.
Some leopard print here, a little plaid there, and all of a sudden raincoats are starting to look pretty cool. Even better, since transparent raincoats are becoming the norm, the days of hiding your meticulously planned-out look under a sheet of waxy plastic are in the past. So, other than avoiding suede boots and anything made of silk when the weather turns stormy, with the 14 raincoats ahead, you'll never have to worry about the rain again. Just don't forget to pick up a pair of rain boots too.
