Summer's It Shoe Will Have You Baring It All

It's a PVC party! If you feel like you've been spotting see-through everything lately, you're not alone. And though Yeezy sort-of lit the trend back in Season 2, it wasn't until this past year that the craze really took off. Thanks to Chanel's spring/summer 2018 plastic-covered runway that took on everything from lucite thigh-high boots to holographic handbags, Christopher Kane's array of clear vinyl raincoats, and the myriad of other designers that invested in the translucent trend, we're all showing off a little more this season.
While we've been throwing our money at PVC handbags with the same fervor we did basket bags, it's the see-through shoes that are really next level. And with most of them coming in sandal and mule form, they're next on our list to conquer with open-toe footwear season on the horizon. So if you're ready to ditch your old school full-coverage shoes, step on ahead. We're ready to bare it all with these transparent picks.