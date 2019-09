Summer's It Shoe Will Have You Baring It All

It's a PVC party ! If you feel like you've been spotting see-through everything lately, you're not alone. And though Yeezy sort-of lit the trend back in Season 2, it wasn't until this past year that the craze really took off. Thanks to Chanel's spring/summer 2018 plastic-covered runway that took on everything from lucite thigh-high boots to holographic handbags, Christopher Kane's array of clear vinyl raincoats , and the myriad of other designers that invested in the translucent trend, we're all showing off a little more this season.