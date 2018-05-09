Is Fashion's Newfound 'Inclusivity' Only Skin Deep?

The inspiring @adwoaaboah on the cover of my first edition of @Britishvogue. The December 2017 issue is dedicated to Great Britain and the creatives who represent it at home and abroad. Welcome to the #NewVogue. Enjoy! Photography by #StevenMeisel. On newsstands November 9th xoxo

A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:00am PST