In March 2017, Vogue ran a cover story titled "The Beauty Revolution: No Norm Is The New Norm", featuring seven models of different backgrounds and sizes. Three of them were mixed-race: Adwoa Aboah, Imaan Hammam, and Gigi Hadid. However ironic it may be that Vogue claims to be hopping on the beauty revolution bandwagon, the publication serves as a litmus test for the fashion industry and society at large; in the historical context, this cover represents a radical transformation for mixed-race people. And for his first full edition in December 2017, editor Edward Enninful cast Aboah as cover star . In contrast to passing, in which mixedness was marginalised and hidden, visibly mixed-race models now feature prominently in affirmative sites of social norms. Mixed-race looks are normalised and by extension, mixed identity is validated. There’s no cohesive social movement behind it, but it’s a quiet sea change that’s come with broadened beauty standards and the slow dismantling of social hierarchies.