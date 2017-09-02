Kendall Jenner Will Break Her Silence About The Pepsi Incident On KUTWK

Back in April, Kendall Jenner appeared in a (now completely removed from the internet) Pepsi advert that capitalised on the recent protest movement and featured the 21-year-old handing a can of Pepsi to a man in a police uniform. It immediately faced a massive backlash, leading Pepsi to halt the campaign and release a statement:
"Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace, and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologise. We did not intend to make light of any serious issue. We are removing the content and halting any further rollout. We also apologise for putting Kendall Jenner in this position."
Advertisement
Kendall herself has yet to speak about the incident. Her first tweet following the notorious commercial was about her cover on the Harper's Bazaar 150th anniversary issue, and she still hasn't addressed the controversy — until now. A commercial for the upcoming 14th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was just released on E!, and it features Kendall talking about what happened for the first time.
"It feels like my life is over," she says in the clip.
"You made a mistake," older sister Kim Kardashian replies, and that's that. However, it's safe to assume the full episode will have much more to say on the topic, whenever it airs.
"It wasn’t Kendall’s fault," Caitlyn Jenner told The Daily Beast in a video. "Yes, it was a bad situation with Pepsi. Kendall is the most wonderful, adorable, sweet young woman, OK? She’s a model. She got hired by Pepsi. She was very excited to go do a Pepsi commercial, kinda like Cindy Crawford did. And Cindy Crawford is like her hero and idol."
Caitlyn went on to say that Kendall was "very surprised" when the video came out.
"Anytime you’re involved with something you want it to be successful," Caitlyn added. "Unfortunately, this was not successful."
Keeping Up With The Kardashians returns next month. Watch the season 14 preview below!
Advertisement