Kendall Jenner Is Getting Slammed For First Tweet After Pepsi Ad

Carolyn L. Todd
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.
It's been ten days since the premiere of Kendall Jenner's controversial Pepsi commercial, which means it's been nine days since the brand pulled the ad in response to the tremendous backlash that ensued. Now, you might think that with everything else going on lately — the United Airlines passenger removal debacle, Sean Spicer's bungled comments about Hitler and chemical weapons, and Donald Trump's quick decision to order a Syrian missile strike — people would've moved on from this already. Alas, Twitter does not forget that easily.
On Friday, Jenner took to the platform to make her first post since the Pepsi incident. The 21-year-old shared her newest magazine cover, the 150th anniversary issue of Harper's Bazaar. The supermodel is rocking a Jackie Kennedy-inspired do, red lip, and bold eyebrow. Many of the reactions are congratulating and complimenting Jenner on the cover. But an astounding number of comments are in reference to the Pepsi ad — or, rather, the fact that Jenner did not address it.
Jenner is facing a second round of backlash on Twitter, where detractors are using harsh words against the model. "No word about #Pepsi ad huh Kendall, Really?!?! You disgust me," somebody wrote. Another critic suggested she say "something along the lines of 'Sorry I'm little more than a self-promotional tool who cares about nothing that's not about me.'" Another tweet lambasting the star reads: "Good for u entitled rich one. Reappropriating resistance & capitalizing on vulnerable communities who fight injustice is disgraceful."
After pulling the commercial, Pepsi issued a statement of apology — to the people the spot offended, as well as its star: "We also apologize for putting Kendall Jenner in this position." But, evidently, some people are still waiting to hear an apology from Jenner herself.
