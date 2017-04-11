Story from US News

Twitter Is Freaking Out About This Sean Spicer Comment

Natalie Gontcharova
Photo: JIM LO SCALZO/EPA/REX/Shutterstock.
Update: Speaking with Wolf Blitzer on CNN, who asked him why he would even make a Hitler comparison — "as you know, 6 million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, many of them with poison gas" — Sean Spicer said the following:
"I was obviously trying to make a point about the heinous acts that Assad had made against his own people last week, using chemical weapons and gas, and frankly I mistakenly used an inappropriate and insensitive reference to the Holocaust, for which, frankly, there is no comparison. For that, I apologize; it was a mistake to do that."
This story was originally published on April 11, 2017, at 3:10 p.m.
Can the White House go one day without a shitstorm of epic proportions? Apparently not. Today, many people on Twitter are justifiably upset about a comment press secretary Sean Spicer made about the Holocaust.
When discussing Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad's human rights violations, Spicer said to reporters, "[Hitler] didn't even sink to...using chemical weapons." Roll the tape, please:
Holy shit, right? Holy shit. Spicer's clarification — "He was not using the gas on his own people the same way Assad is doing" — didn't go over well.
His second clarification didn't either. "In no way was I trying to lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust, however, I was trying to draw a contrast of the tactic of using airplanes to drop chemical weapons on innocent people." (But must you have made this contrast, which is disturbing and traumatizing to millions of people?)
Here, Twitter fixed it for you:
Why does no one buy his backtracking? Because (do we even have to explain this?), the man actually said Hitler didn't use chemical weapons on his own people.
We're not surprised people were angry — and while there will probably be another White House scandal tomorrow, this one is not likely to be forgotten.
The Pepsi and United jokes came rolling in...
A lot of people said it's time for Spicer to pack it in — like, yesterday.
Not everybody could even muster up a joke, which is also completely understandable.
Looks like it's time to reset the White House controversy clock AGAIN.
