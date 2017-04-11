The Internet Is Freaking Out About Sean Spicer's Holocaust Comment

Sean Spicer actually just said "Hitler didn't even sink to level of using chemical weapons"... pic.twitter.com/nUjgUc4hfK— American Bridge (@American_Bridge) April 11, 2017
"He was not using the gas on his own people the same way Assad is doing." -- Sean Spicer on how Hitler didn't sink as low as Assad. Hoo boy.— Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) April 11, 2017
NEW: a second clarification from the @presssec on Assad/Hitler comparison: pic.twitter.com/IU8OA5jFAb— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 11, 2017
@HallieJackson @PressSec FIFY, Sean pic.twitter.com/AYeLutvnwX— Ashley Alman (@ashleyalman) April 11, 2017
Two words for Spicer: Gas. Chambers. https://t.co/tiqw6Ze9SR— Sophia Jones (@Sophia_MJones) April 11, 2017
chyron operator, Tuesday 9 AM: I've had some bad days in this job but I've never had to write "(Hitler Gassed Millions)" on screen— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) April 11, 2017
2:20 PM: pic.twitter.com/hE4gP5vzlT
In case you didn't get to see it, I have the footage from Sean Spicer's press briefing today. pic.twitter.com/v5JqUgxfK0— Caroline O. (@RVAwonk) April 11, 2017
Pepsi, United, and Sean Spicer in a relay right now and Spicer just got the baton— Caro (@socarolinesays) April 11, 2017
Pepsi: Yo check this out!— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 11, 2017
United: LOL hold my beer
Spicer: You think darkness is your ally? You merely adopted the dark. I was born in it.
New statement from United: Look, even Hitler didn’t refuse to disembark from an airplane.— Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) April 11, 2017
If you grabbed any person on Pennsylvania Ave 5 min before a press briefing they'd probably be better than Sean Spicer at Sean Spicer's job pic.twitter.com/nBPHDYFP80— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) April 11, 2017
The great thing about Sean Spicer's press briefings is I always feel way more confident about my job qualifications after watching them— (((Sadie))) ❄️ (@sadiemichel) April 11, 2017
To all those who lost loved ones during the Holocaust, I assure you we know the truth and we won't let Sean Spicer rewrite history.— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 11, 2017
Making comparisons to Hitler very rarely goes well and people should just not do that.— Elise Foley (@elisefoley) April 11, 2017
Reset the "[ ] Days Since the White House had a Holocaust Controversy" calendar back to 0.— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) April 11, 2017