On Tuesday, U.S. military officials revealed to NBC News that President Donald Trump ordered a missile strike on a Syrian airfield. The news, which comes on the heels of a deadly chemical attack in Syria earlier this week, has been polarizing. President Donald Trump insisted that “civilized nations” should be “seeking to end the slaughter and bloodshed in Syria," but not everyone agrees. More than a few celebrities have shared their two cents on the matter on Twitter. The prevailing opinion? The strike is a colossal mistake and, for Donald Trump, an embarrassing case of hypocrisy.
Since the real estate mogul's ascension, the public has made a habit of mining Trump's social media feeds for posts that haven't aged well. In the case of the strike, members of the Twitterati are citing a tweet from September 2013 which reads, "AGAIN, TO OUR VERY FOOLISH LEADER, DO NOT ATTACK SYRIA - IF YOU DO MANY VERY BAD THINGS WILL HAPPEN & FROM THAT FIGHT THE U.S. GETS NOTHING. Given that U.S. warships yesterday sent upwards of 50 missiles at the airfield believed to be the origin site for the chemical attack on Tuesday, it seems the president has changed his position.
Hollywood elites have never been shy of criticizing the president, especially in 2017. This week, with the announcement of the attack on Syria, the peanut gallery didn't pull any punches. Many have cited Trump's 2013 Tweets criticizing President Obama. Others have pointed out that if we're going to get involved in the Syrian crisis, then we'd better open our borders to refugees. Celebs like Kerry Washington, Margaret Cho, and even Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui have shared their views on the matter. Ahead, find the celebrity reactions to the news.