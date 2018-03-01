A white photographer figured out a way to profit off of black women without ever having to pay one. Now pls, tell me how our economic system is in no way built on and quite frankly reliant on racism and misogyny ?? https://t.co/k7tDc7cXLL— ur local asshole✨?✨ (@hodayum) February 27, 2018
Black models, specifically dark skin Black models are not a trend though. We should be the norm. Ok. Even though Shudu is a beautiful digital creation, I hope that he can shoot with real dark skin Black models and pay them accordingly too. https://t.co/2FGTZ2IoEm— ?ecca (@MJFinesseLover) February 27, 2018
As much as I appreciate art I detest the fact that the minute dark skin is finally glamourized by the mainstream media a white man finds a way to commericalize & capitalize off it. Black skin is not a trend. Black skin is not a toy. Black women even more not so. #Shudu #FreeShudu pic.twitter.com/pu79IGcU1s— Sonia Pratt (@adrianette_) February 28, 2018
This is problematic. Instead of hiring a black model, the photographer created one. Is it that hard to pay black women? Also shows how much dark skin is still being exoticised by the media. https://t.co/tfmcUzAdzZ— Moza (@MozaFrique) February 28, 2018
Hold tf onnnnnn. So someone “made up” a black model, when they actually could’ve just hired a real life black one? At your big big age. Trash! https://t.co/dj7TOtSt7N— Grace ?✨??❣️♍️ (@GraceFVictory) February 27, 2018
First of all, the Black community is not a "trend"— crocodile (@pairating) February 28, 2018
Second of all, just shoot with a real Black model??? Why does this exist. https://t.co/QDKtKisUoY