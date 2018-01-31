Genuinely, one of the things I value about being British is our interest in history. Look at how many people visit National Trust properties on the weekend! And yet, what we teach our children is propaganda – it's an incredibly selective and biased version of the facts. And for me, I think that really jars with what we profess to be as a nation. I think it's really important that we accept we're not really being honest with our young people. It's not about – and this is something people sometimes accuse me of doing – indoctrinating people to think Britain is this terrible place. It's about equipping people to understand that this is a country that has been infinitely interconnected with Africa and Asia for hundreds of years. There's been a two-way flow of people and ideas. There have been these crimes – on a scale of crimes against humanity – that we've never discussed. There's this really complex picture and I think we're underestimating ourselves if we think we can't handle it. We can handle the truth, we can critically analyse it, and we can still create a sense of Britain as a nation that we want to be part of – one that's honest.