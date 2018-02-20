What Fashion Week Is Actually Like For A Model

This New York Fashion Week was meant to be the first time that all shows would have private dressing areas for models backstage. Having been publicised by The Model Alliance, this seemed like the most active confrontation by the industry in dealing with its own #MeToo problems. In addition to Tom Ford, I was also honoured with walking the Sies Marjan and Derek Lam shows during my NYFW. Each show had its own separate area for us to change in with our dresser, and dressing gowns for us to wear while getting ready for the show. However, this wasn’t the case for all of the shows, as one of my friends had a completely different experience during the same week. Out of the eight shows she walked, three of them did not have any private dressing areas. Her definition of private dressing rooms was an area in which "there is a place to change without photographers present". Although steps such as the ones being publicised are edging in the right direction, they are still only guidelines, which allows for some brands to continue trivialising concerns surrounding models' working conditions.