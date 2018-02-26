What Fashion Week Is Actually Like For A Model

As the scope of diversity continues to broaden the industry, so have my friends' nationalities, which continue to educate my worldview. I respect the models of color who began their careers when there just weren’t the same welfare protections I am now experiencing. They have worked hard for years to be given a respected place in the upper echelons of the industry, and through the stories they have told me it is incredible to see how much the attitudes of the industry have already changed. These girls have been the ones who have given me the best advice, shaped my perspective, and saved me from the expense of model apartments by letting me crash at their homes in New York and Paris. Fashion gets a lot of stick for its vapidity, which there certainly is a lot of, however, there are also the genuine connections you can make with people you work with.