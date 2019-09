What Fashion Week Is Actually Like For A Model

This New York Fashion Week was also meant to be the first time shows would have private dressing areas for models backstage . Having been publicized by The Model Alliance, this seemed like the most active confrontation by the industry in dealing with its own #MeToo problems. In addition to Tom Ford, I was also honored with walking for Sies Marjan and Derek Lam, and each show had its own separate area for us to change in with our dresser, and robes for us to wear while getting ready. However, this wasn’t the case for all of the shows. One of my friends had a completely different experience during the same week; out of the eight shows she walked, three of them did not have any private dressing areas. Her definition of a private dressing room was an area in which "there is a place to change without photographers present." Although steps such as the ones being publicized are edging in the right direction, they are still only guidelines, which allows some brands to continue trivializing concerns surrounding models' working conditions.