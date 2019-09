Models Will Now Have A Private Area To Change During Fashion Week

In her pre-fashion week memo, released on February 1, CFDA president and designer Diane von Furstenberg emphasized the importance of having a safe space to work in. According to WWD , she wrote: “The current climate has been marked by brave women and men and their revelations about an unacceptable culture in politics, sports, and entertainment, as well as in fashion,” referring, of course, to the sexual misconduct claims against photographers like Terry Richardson Mario Testino , and most recently, Guess’ Paul Marciano . In addition to creating the safe space for models during New York Fashion Week, the CFDA has also very clearly outlined what is considered sexual abuse (which, for the record, is described as “any involuntary sexual act in which a person is threatened, coerced, or forced to engage against their will”).