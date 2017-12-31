What the class is about, then, could feel just as existential as von Furstenberg herself. And all of the von Furstenberg-isms that seem to spill out of her when prompted feel priceless. Take this one, for example: "It’s about life and honesty, how you are with yourself. I teach to design your life. And, by the way, part of being a designer is to design for life," she says, with a disclaimer that this is something new that she's never said at any of her speaking engagements. Or another, on the key to pushing through: "We don’t know. But the only thing that you can do is be true to yourself and stand for something." She digresses.