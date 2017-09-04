Jonathan Saunders On The Vibrant Future of DVF

“If it was five years ago, I would have said to myself, ‘Pick a lane, decide the audience you want to target and channel in that direction,’" Saunders says, dispelling the notion that one fashion house can't do it all. "Now it just seems very different, because customer culture has changed, and because I’ve changed.” What that means to Saunders is that the idea of pairing luxury with basics (think: a biased cut silk printed slip dress with a simple white T-shirt) is more relevant than ever. And you certainly don’t have to go to H&M to do it. “Where can you mix those things together, those different worlds and it doesn’t feel wrong? Why not have that under one roof?” he asks. “It’s an effortless, non-elitist way to dress.” Prices have also reflect that concept — you can still find a head turning, party-worthy dress for $398 on the DVF website, while more embellished styles, like a paillette-festooned sleeveless midi dress, top out at $1,698.